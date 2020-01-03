How climate change has intensified the Australia wildfires

Justin Tasolides RT @CBSThisMorning: Firefighters battling brushfires in Australia race to save a home threatened by the flames. https://t.co/TnM53BbwmI htt… 6 minutes ago

CBS This Morning Firefighters battling brushfires in Australia race to save a home threatened by the flames. https://t.co/TnM53BbwmI https://t.co/6XrGmBc43i 9 minutes ago

EcoInternet How #climatechange has intensified the deadly fires in Australia: CBS News https://t.co/BD2wIETULf #environment MO… https://t.co/IwaGAC6MOG 22 minutes ago

Nicole Brown How climate change has intensified the deadly #AustraliaBushfires https://t.co/Abc82i67LN 44 minutes ago

Earth Soldier Lifestyle RT @gridpointwx: How #CLIMATE change has intensified the deadly fires in Australia https://t.co/kQ3quGBAh0 #GlobalWarming #climatechange 44 minutes ago

GridPointWeather How #CLIMATE change has intensified the deadly fires in Australia https://t.co/kQ3quGBAh0 #GlobalWarming #climatechange 47 minutes ago

Tim Melino How #CLIMATE change has intensified the deadly fires in Australia https://t.co/n344UE5z8q #GPWX #GlobalWarming #climatechange 47 minutes ago