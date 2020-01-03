Global  

How climate change has intensified the Australia wildfires

CBS News Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
One of the largest evacuations in Australian history is underway as massive bushfires burn out of control. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli discusses how climate change has played a role in the wildfires.
Credit: In The Know Conservation [AOL.co - Published < > Embed
News video: Wildfires in Australia caused by climate change

Wildfires in Australia caused by climate change 00:45

 Australian Prime Minister agrees that the wildfires might be caused by climate change

