Trump claims Soleimani 'got caught' plotting to kill more Americans and claims general was hated in Iran

Independent Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Donald Trump says that Iran general Qassem Soleimani was "caught" as he was "plotting to kill" many Americans, after years of anti-US military actions that have left thousands "killed or badly wounded".
News video: Iran Will No Longer Adhere to Nuclear Deal

Iran Will No Longer Adhere to Nuclear Deal 01:36

 Iran Will No Longer Adhere to Nuclear Deal . Iran's government announced its nuclear program will not limit its enrichment of uranium. . It marks the end of an agreement made under the 2015 nuclear deal. . The announcement follows the US' assassination of General Qassem Soleimani. one of Iran's top...

Cardi B Calls Donald Trump A 'Terrorist' While Watching Iran Crisis News [Video]Cardi B Calls Donald Trump A 'Terrorist' While Watching Iran Crisis News

Cardi B, who is no stranger to criticizing Donald Trump, has lambasted him once again. The Atlantic Records artist labeled the president a “terrorist” on Instagram after watching a Nightline report..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 01:39Published

US Unsuccessfully Targeted Another Iranian Military Official On Same Day As Soleimani [Video]US Unsuccessfully Targeted Another Iranian Military Official On Same Day As Soleimani

On the surface, tensions between the U-S and Iran appear to be cooling down. But more information is coming out about the events of the past week.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump administration to defend Soleimani killing in congressional briefing

In Washington Tuesday, the Trump administration plans to brief congressional leaders on last week's operation that killed General Qassem Soleimani. Defense...
CBS News Also reported by •Seattle TimesMediaiteReuters

Poll: By 2-1 Margin, Public Says Trump’s Killing of Soleimani Made Americans ‘Less Safe,’ Majority Say Strike Was ‘Reckless’

The American public is highly skeptical of the benefits of President Donald Trump’s latest actions against Iran, and most fear that his decision to kill...
Mediaite


elderawi

ahmed elderawi Trump claims without providing evidence Iran&apos;s Qassem Soleimani planned to attack four US embassies - https://t.co/S0S7fDJgdi 2 hours ago

elderawi

ahmed elderawi Iran news – live: Trump claims Qassem Soleimani was &apos;plotting to kill&apos; Americans, and urges US citizens t… https://t.co/ZAeYBqyftC 1 week ago

elderawi

ahmed elderawi Trump claims Soleimani &apos;got caught&apos; plotting to kill more Americans and claims general was hated in Iran - https://t.co/9DBsvULmB5 1 week ago

