Trump claims Soleimani 'got caught' plotting to kill more Americans and claims general was hated in Iran
Friday, 3 January 2020 () Donald Trump says that Iran general Qassem Soleimani was "caught" as he was "plotting to kill" many Americans, after years of anti-US military actions that have left thousands "killed or badly wounded".
Iran Will No Longer Adhere to Nuclear Deal . Iran's government announced its nuclear program will not limit its enrichment of uranium. . It marks the end of an agreement made under the 2015 nuclear deal. . The announcement follows the US' assassination of General Qassem Soleimani. one of Iran's top...
In Washington Tuesday, the Trump administration plans to brief congressional leaders on last week's operation that killed General Qassem Soleimani. Defense... CBS News Also reported by •Seattle Times •Mediaite •Reuters