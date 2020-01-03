U.S. says it disrupted 'imminent attack' with killing of top Iran commander
Friday, 3 January 2020 () Iran promised harsh revenge on Friday after a U.S. air strike in Baghdad on Friday killed Qassem Soleimani, commander of Iran's elite Quds Force and architect of its growing military influence in the Middle East.
A U.S. air strike in Baghdad that killed a top Iranian commander aimed to disrupt an "imminent attack" that would have endangered Americans in the Middle East, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in television interviews on Friday. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).
Iran promised vengeance after a U.S. air strike in Baghdad on Friday killed Qassem Soleimani, Tehran's most prominent military commander and the architect of its growing influence in the Middle East...
Three thousand U.S. troops are heading to the Middle East tonight as tensions with Iran escalate to a dangerous level - not seen since the U.S. invasion of Iraq. Iran's most powerful military commander..
