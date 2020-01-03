Global  

Australia wildfires prompt Navy beach rescues, marking largest peacetime evacuations in history

Friday, 3 January 2020
Australia’s navy rescued hundreds of people stranded on a Victoria beach Friday as more than 200 wildfires continue to rip through the nation’s eastern states, prompting the largest peacetime evacuation in Australia’s history. 
News video: Australia wildfires: Mass evacuation as blaze spreads and state of emergency is declared

Australia wildfires: Mass evacuation as blaze spreads and state of emergency is declared 01:30

 Australia wildfires: Mass evacuation as blaze spreads and state of emergency is declared

Residents flee towards the sea as Australian bushfires intensify [Video]Residents flee towards the sea as Australian bushfires intensify

About 4,000 residents from Mallacoota town fled to waterside as winds pushed wildfire towards their homes.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:39Published

Australia wildfires: Death toll rises as homes destroyed by blazes [Video]Australia wildfires: Death toll rises as homes destroyed by blazes

Australia deployed military ships and aircraft to help communities ravaged by apocalyptic wildfires that destroyed homes and sent thousands of residents and holidaymakers fleeing to the shoreline. Navy..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published


Australia wildfires kill at least 19, force thousands to evacuate

The devastating wildfires in Australia have prompted one of the largest evacuations in the country's history. Hundreds of fires have burned roughly 12 million...
CBS News

'Millions of sparks': Weather raises Australia's fire danger

Navy ships plucked hundreds of people from beaches and tens of thousands were urged to flee Friday before hot weather and strong winds in the forecast worsen...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Seattle Times

