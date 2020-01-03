Global  

Esmail Qaani, the new leader of Iran's Quds Force, is a familiar foe to the US who has repeatedly slammed Trump

FOXNews.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
The new leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force once boasted that U.S. troops have “suffered more losses from us than we have suffered losses from them” and has repeatedly ripped President Trump and America’s allies.
News video: Pentagon Confirms Iranian Military Leader Killed At Baghdad Airport

Pentagon Confirms Iranian Military Leader Killed At Baghdad Airport 00:37

 President Donald Trump ordered the airstrike at Baghdad International Airport that killed Iran's Quds Force leader Qassem Soleimani.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General [Video]Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General

Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General. A day after the strike, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called for three days of national mourning. He also called for..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:17Published

US kills Iran’s most senior general in Baghdad air strike [Video]US kills Iran’s most senior general in Baghdad air strike

The United States killed Iran’s top general and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East in an air strike at Baghdad’s international airport on Friday, an attack that threatens to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iran's Leader names new Quds commander following Gen. Soleimani's assassination

Iran's Leader names new Quds commander following Gen. Soleimani's assassinationLeader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has appointed Esmail Qaani as the new head of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds...
WorldNews Also reported by •Khaleej TimesMENAFN.comAl JazeeraEurasia ReviewSifyReuters

Qassem Soleimani: Trump tweets image of US flag as Pentagon confirms it killed Quds Force leader

Donald Trump has tweeted an image of a US flag as officials confirmed the US had killed Qassem Soleimani, the leader of the Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds...
Independent Also reported by •MENAFN.comSifyDeutsche Welle

