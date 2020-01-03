Global  

Iran warns of revenge for US killing of Soleimani

Al Jazeera Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
This has been most extreme escalation in tensions between Tehran and Washington in recent years.
News video: Iran warns of revenge for US killing of Soleimani

Ocasio-Cortez After Soleimani Killing: 'War Endangers Us All' [Video]Ocasio-Cortez After Soleimani Killing: 'War Endangers Us All'

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted about Iran.

The US announces it will boost its military presence in the Middle East [Video]The US announces it will boost its military presence in the Middle East

The US has announced it will send 3,000 more troops to the Middle East. The reinforcements come in the volatile aftermath of the killing of the Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

Iran vows to take 'vigorous revenge' over killing of Soleimani

Tehran [Iran], Jan 03 (ANI): Iran on Friday vowed to take a "vigorous revenge" over the killing of General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Ayatollah...
Sify

Top news of the day: Iran vows revenge over killing of top general in U.S. air strike, Washington says it’s committed to de-escalation, and more

Killing of Commander Qasem Soleimani: Iran and region’s ‘free nations’ to avenge general's killing, says President Rouhani“There is no doubt that the
Hindu

android_martian

AndroidMartian Iran warns of revenge for US killing of Soleimani https://t.co/ObaT3QcJTf 15 minutes ago

ftxwendy

☔️’s 웬디 พรำพรำ RT @dwnews: JUST IN: Iran's top security body warns of "harsh revenge" after the killing of General Soleimani, saying it is the "greatest s… 17 minutes ago

MxRevenge1

MxRevenge RT @Cirincione: “ revenge is not a strategy, and the killing of General Suleimani is a major — and incredibly risky — escalation with Iran,… 27 minutes ago

MariaJo06401024

Maria José Marielle Moa Cancelier #LulaPresidente RT @FabioORibeiro: Iran warns of revenge for US killing of Soleimani https://t.co/D8c2yrF5YL 38 minutes ago

susiQoo

Suzanne Stegall Iran warns of revenge for US killing of Soleimani https://t.co/cuUIJDNntm via @YouTube 44 minutes ago

FabioORibeiro

Fábio O. Ribeiro Iran warns of revenge for US killing of Soleimani https://t.co/D8c2yrF5YL 46 minutes ago

Katehorse

Kate Walters 🕷 Artist Girly Swot #FBPE Remain++ RT @AFP: #UPDATE Iran supreme leader warns of "severe revenge" for Soleimani killing - says US will bear responsibility for the consequence… 47 minutes ago

ShayanArkian

Shayan Arkian RT @NegarMortazavi: Iran Supreme Leader warns severe revenge for the killing of Qassem Soleimani. All political factions in Iran, including… 51 minutes ago

