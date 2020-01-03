U.S. kills Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad strike

The United States has assassinated Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, the spearhead of Iran's spreading military influence in the Middle East, in an air strike at Baghdad's international airport...
Analysts warned that the strike on an Iranian military leader raises the prospect of volatility within Iran and Iraq, two major oil producers. NYTimes.com Also reported by •OilPrice.com •NPR •MENAFN.com
