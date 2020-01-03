Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

U.S. kills Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad strike

CBS News Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Iran vows "crushing revenge" and Iraq is furious after Trump orders "decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: U.S. Air Strike in Baghdad Kills Top Iranian Military Commander

U.S. Air Strike in Baghdad Kills Top Iranian Military Commander 03:27

 Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds military force and one of the most powerful figures in the Islamic Republic, was killed Thursday night in an airstrike in Baghdad. (1-2-20)

Recent related videos from verified sources

General's killing thwarted an Iranian attack: U.S. [Video]General's killing thwarted an Iranian attack: U.S.

The United States has assassinated Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, the spearhead of Iran&apos;s spreading military influence in the Middle East, in an air strike at Baghdad&apos;s..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:36Published

General's killing thwarted an Iranian attack: U.S. [Video]General's killing thwarted an Iranian attack: U.S.

The United States has assassinated Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, the spearhead of Iran's spreading military influence in the Middle East, in an air strike at Baghdad's international airport...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Qassem Soleimani, Iranian military leader, dead in Baghdad strike

The U.S. carried out the strike in Baghdad.
CBS News Also reported by •USATODAY.comAceShowbizNews24SifyMENAFN.com

Oil Prices Jump After Top Iranian Is Killed on U.S. Orders

Analysts warned that the strike on an Iranian military leader raises the prospect of volatility within Iran and Iraq, two major oil producers.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •OilPrice.comNPRMENAFN.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

peachscars

peach ☆ RT @icsave: U.S. Kills Top Iranian Military Leader In Airstrike https://t.co/277QurdaeW 2 minutes ago

julio_cm_silva

Julio Silva RT @AJENews: Oil prices surge after US attack kills top Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani https://t.co/dZPLjcTV6o https://t.co/PePxD… 4 minutes ago

paloma_luna

paloma luna RT @WSJ: Oil prices surge and stocks falter after a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad kills Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani https://t.co/M… 4 minutes ago

HarrietMTubman

🇺🇸Harriet T ☆ExDemocrat Freed Patriot Deplorable RT @BenjaminNorton: "Oil Prices Surge After U.S. Strike Kills Iranian Military Leader" - Wall Street's Journal is very excited Imperial wa… 7 minutes ago

AlcovyE

AlcovyEconomics Oil prices spike, Dow dives after U.S. airstrike kills top Iranian military leader https://t.co/InznMLkoIV 7 minutes ago

pandrews122

#KAG2020 Fuzzy76 U.S. Strike Ordered by Trump Kills Key Iranian Military Leader in Baghdad - WSJ https://t.co/hI1c9IToy5 8 minutes ago

BeckyTeberg

Becky Teberg🍑 RT @trifectablog: IRAN: We need a good reason to attack Israel. Hmmm. Any ideas? TRUMP: (unilaterally kills Iranian military leader) IRAN… 8 minutes ago

ac_cibock

AC Cibock RT @TrumpsLight: WQQT ~! #BestPresidentEver Trump Tweets American Flag After US Kills Top Iranian Military Leader https://t.co/HGU3eMSU9L… 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.