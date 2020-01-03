Trump Out-Raises All Democratic Candidates In 4th Quarter Of 2019

Watch VideoThe 2020 election year is officially here, and President Donald Trump's fundraising efforts are far surpassing all his potential Democratic rivals. The president's campaign announced it raised $46 million in the last three months of 2019. In all, his campaign has nearly $103 million in cash on hand. The ...

