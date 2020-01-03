Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Iran can call on powerful friends if conflict escalates in wake of Soleimani death

FOXNews.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
If Iran decides to follow through on its vow of harsh retaliation for the killing of its top general, it can call upon heavily armed allies across the Middle East that are within easy striking distance of U.S. forces and American allies.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Iran can call on powerful friends if conflict engulfs region

JERUSALEM (AP) — If Iran decides to follow through on its vow of harsh retaliation for the killing of its top general, it can call upon heavily armed allies...
Seattle Times

Qasem Soleimani: UK urges calm after US kills Iran's top general

Dominic Raab says "further conflict is in none of our interests" after the death of Qasem Soleimani.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jdifrancis

jdifrancis Iran can call on powerful friends if conflict escalates in wake of Soleimani death https://t.co/RO8NLAJhEK 4 minutes ago

RodolfoLemoss

Rodolfo TIM BETA Iran can call on powerful friends if conflict engulfs region https://t.co/WXUABurVn7 https://t.co/V9x2l4bmtU 9 minutes ago

DiscreetKayla

Kay Cal Iran can call on powerful friends if conflict engulfs region #Iran #IranWar #Iraq https://t.co/u5A3mRPQbm 34 minutes ago

Scrappy_Pro

Mary Iran can call on powerful friends if conflict engulfs region https://t.co/qr0RfVTD4F 39 minutes ago

SuzanneChamma

Suzanne Chamma Iran can call on powerful friends if conflict engulfs region https://t.co/2dsaL3SNAR 40 minutes ago

george_dunagin

george dunagin Call all you wish. Their fate awaits them... https://t.co/U7PQBD8K2B 41 minutes ago

ShootersykEku

Shootersyk"DamyEku" Iran can call on powerful friends if conflict escalates in wake of Soleimani death https://t.co/OBflQUQFBo #FoxNews 59 minutes ago

TheRealChetDay

CHET DAY Iran can call on powerful friends if conflict escalates in wake of Soleimani death https://t.co/F6I3TixURE https://t.co/7njaoZ1Fwf 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.