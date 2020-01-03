Global  

Mexico president calls for Julian Assange to be released from UK prison

Reuters India Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday called for Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to be released from prison in London, urging an end to what he described as his "torture" in detention.
Recent related news from verified sources

Mexico's president hopes Julian Assange is 'forgiven and released'

Mexico's president hopes Australian WikiLeaks founderJulian Assange will soon be pardoned and freed.
SBS

