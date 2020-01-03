Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

United Methodist Church is expected to split over gay marriage

Seattle Times Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Church leaders said Friday they would spin off a "traditionalist Methodist" denomination, which would continue to oppose gay marriage and to refuse ordination to LGBT clergy, while allowing the remainder to permit same-sex marriage and LGBT clergy for the first time in its history.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: United Methodist Church Is Expected to Split Over Gay Marriage

United Methodist Church Is Expected to Split Over Gay Marriage 01:02

 United Methodist Church Is Expected to Split Over Gay Marriage. Announced by church leaders on Friday, the schism would lead to a "traditionalist Methodist" denomination. The spin-off church would both oppose gay marriage and refuse to ordain LGBTQ clergy. [the division is] the best means to resolve...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Methodist church plans to split over gay marriage, clergy -officials [Video]Methodist church plans to split over gay marriage, clergy -officials

The United Methodist Church plans to split into two denominations later this year, church officials said on Friday, a schism that follows years of contention over whether the church should end its ban..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:16Published

United Methodist Church Expected To Split Over LGBTQ Disagreement [Video]United Methodist Church Expected To Split Over LGBTQ Disagreement

The announcement comes about a year after the denomination officially reaffirmed its stance against gay marriage.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Methodist church plans to split over gay marriage, clergy: church officials

The United Methodist Church plans to split into two denominations later this year, church officials said on Friday, a schism that follows years of contention...
Reuters

United Methodist Church in U.S. to split denominations over gay marriage, LGBT clergy

The United Methodist Church plans to split into two denominations later this year, church officials said Friday, a schism that follows years of contention over...
CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

IUsurper

InternetUsurper @MSN ....“based on their reading of the Bible.” You might want to have your writers take a look at the Bible verses… https://t.co/RAn44flYbX 11 seconds ago

SaltLakeCity_NC

Salt Lake City News Salt Lake City News United Methodist Church is expected to split over gay marriage, fracturing the nation’s third-l… https://t.co/Pfd8DTvuRS 58 seconds ago

Norfolk_NC

Norfolk NewsChannel Norfolk News United Methodist Church is expected to split over gay marriage, fracturing the nation’s third-largest… https://t.co/YtdWNpbcvh 58 seconds ago

ShareefJackson

Shareef is your favorite free body diagram Progress kinda? https://t.co/dfl3njT5wz 2 minutes ago

Lakas1236547

Lakas1236547 RT @DisrnNews: Breaking: United Methodist Church, 3rd-largest denomination in U.S., announces plan to split over same-sex marriage, LGBT cl… 3 minutes ago

afronola

Afro-Nola / Afronola RT @JoshNBCNews: United Methodist Church is expected to split over gay marriage, fracturing the nation’s third-largest denomination https:/… 4 minutes ago

WatersOfMarch11

christina louisa 🥂🍑 Χριστίνα RT @QuareFellas: Good riddance to homophobic rubbish. Members of the United Methodist Church were the first of mainline Protestants to push… 5 minutes ago

denielleee

dEnielle RT @roblee4: I was raised United Methodist, and while this was expected, my heart is broken. 💔 My prayers go with those directly affected… 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.