Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Benjamin Netanyahu places military on high alert, praises Trump for Soleimani killing: He 'deserves all the credit'

FOXNews.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered its military on high alert as he expressed strong support for President Trump on Friday, less than a day after the U.S. killed top Iranian military general Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike at Baghdad International Airport. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Thousands of Iranians take to the streets in protest over killing of Soleimani

Thousands of Iranians take to the streets in protest over killing of Soleimani 01:55

 Thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets of Tehran in protest over the killing of Qassem Soleimani. The Iranian General was killed by US air strikes in Baghdad in the early hours of Friday morning. In response to the attack and as protesters burn Israeli flags, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Killing of Iranian commander 'extreme provocation': Buttigieg [Video]Killing of Iranian commander 'extreme provocation': Buttigieg

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, a military veteran, on Friday said President Trump's authorization of the attack on Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani "must not be the beginning of..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:39Published

Congressman Dan Crenshaw on Veterans, Military Spending, Trump and the Lefts Take On it All [Video]Congressman Dan Crenshaw on Veterans, Military Spending, Trump and the Lefts Take On it All

LifeZette interviewed Congressman Dan Crenshaw about his take on Congress and Trump&apos;s support of veterans, military spending and how the left likes to spin things.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Israel defends U.S. killing of Iranian commander, puts military on alert

Israel's prime minister defended a U.S. decision to launch an air strike on Friday that killed powerful Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani and the Israeli...
Reuters Also reported by •RIA Nov.Sify

Israel's Netanyahu to cut short trip to Greece after Soleimani strike: political source

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is to cut short his trip to Greece following the assassination of Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran's Quds...
Reuters


Tweets about this

hnvance40

Heather Vance-Nelson Benjamin Netanyahu places military on high alert, praises Trump for Soleimani killing: He 'deserves all the credit' https://t.co/Ih9JGbxbcK 1 minute ago

blackbird9_9

blackbird9 RT @dpbeatcancer: Benjamin Netanyahu places military on high alert, praises Trump for Soleimani killing: He 'deserves all the credit' https… 3 minutes ago

hiltonpi

CITIZENOFAMERICA RT @Fearless45_MAGA: Benjamin Netanyahu places military on high alert, praises Trump for Soleimani killing: He 'deserves all the credit' h… 4 minutes ago

jan_mancill

Jan Mancill Benjamin Netanyahu places military on high alert, praises Trump for Soleimani killing: He 'deserves all the credit' https://t.co/uql6zHWjqH 4 minutes ago

DAYUNITEDSTATES

Jim Benjamin Netanyahu places military on high alert, praises Trump for Soleimani killing: He 'deserves all the credit' https://t.co/7fUeSgbzXC 5 minutes ago

SSPMk21

S.S.P. Mk2 RT @shuler_j: Benjamin Netanyahu places military on high alert, praises Trump for Soleimani killing: He 'deserves all the credit' https://t… 5 minutes ago

Fearless45_MAGA

Fearless45_MAGA #IFB #KAG #MAGA Benjamin Netanyahu places military on high alert, praises Trump for Soleimani killing: He 'deserves all the credit' https://t.co/aGsjh1YzDx 6 minutes ago

dpbeatcancer

Donald J. Porter Benjamin Netanyahu places military on high alert, praises Trump for Soleimani killing: He 'deserves all the credit'… https://t.co/ufuJs1LAMt 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.