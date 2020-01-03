Benjamin Netanyahu places military on high alert, praises Trump for Soleimani killing: He 'deserves all the credit'
Friday, 3 January 2020 () Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered its military on high alert as he expressed strong support for President Trump on Friday, less than a day after the U.S. killed top Iranian military general Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike at Baghdad International Airport.
Thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets of Tehran in protest over the killing of Qassem Soleimani. The Iranian General was killed by US air strikes in Baghdad in the early hours of Friday morning. In response to the attack and as protesters burn Israeli flags, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu...