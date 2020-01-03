Global  

How climate change has intensified the deadly fires in Australia

CBS News Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
The three-year drought in Australia is due in part to a typical weather pattern called the Indian Ocean Dipole.
News video: Death toll rises as bushfires spread across Australia

Death toll rises as bushfires spread across Australia 01:56

 Third death confirmed on Wednesday bringing number of deaths to 12 during months-long bushfires.

Wildfires in Australia caused by climate change [Video]Wildfires in Australia caused by climate change

Australian Prime Minister agrees that the wildfires might be caused by climate change

Wildfire Kills Nearly 500 Million Animals [Video]Wildfire Kills Nearly 500 Million Animals

The death toll includes up to 8,000 koalas, which were already considered vulnerable to extinction.

Q&A: How climate change, other factors stoke Australia fires


Seattle Times

EXPLAINER: What is Australia doing to tackle climate change?

As the country deals with deadly fires, the focus is on the government's climate policies.
BBC News Also reported by •Mid-DayNYTimes.comBrisbane TimesCBS News

News Grit How climate change has intensified deadly fires in Australia #NewsGrit https://t.co/Ejw3KQxs1j 3 minutes ago

CBS This Morning The unprecedented conditions that have led to the devastating wildfires in Australia stem from a typical weather pa… https://t.co/eCaTEyY7Q5 3 minutes ago

Sevda Baysan RT @CBSNews: How climate change has intensified the deadly fires in Australia https://t.co/G2WwPk0FYP https://t.co/1KMVroVjE4 7 minutes ago

Benjamin John Chiszar MPA, MS RT @WeatherProf: In depth conversation on the climate patterns, natural and human forced, leading to the Catastrophic Australian fires on @… 10 minutes ago

Jerrie Morgan RT @CBSThisMorning: Video shows people and their pets boarding small boats heading to a Navy ship that will bring them to safety in the wak… 16 minutes ago

🎼🎸👩🏼‍⚕️⚕️ Stephanie 🦘🐨✌ @Jeff95838825 @IrexitFreedom I don't dispute eucalyptus trees explode during bushfires in Australia because the oil… https://t.co/z5z3XCXoeo 24 minutes ago

Carol Chappell How climate change has intensified the deadly fires in Australia https://t.co/2BecRc3eWF 27 minutes ago

