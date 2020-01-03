US deploys thousands more troops to Middle East after Trump-ordered airstrike kills Iran general
Friday, 3 January 2020 () The United States is deploying nearly 3,000 more Army troops to the Middle East amid increased tensions between the US and Iran following the death of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.
Washington — The U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division is deploying paratroopers to Kuwait, after Iran-affiliated rioters swarmed the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.
U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said in a written statement on Tuesday that Air Force C-17s were already flying in 750 paratroopers of...
The United States has assassinated Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, the spearhead of Iran's spreading military influence in the Middle East, in an air strike at Baghdad's international airport...