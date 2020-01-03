Global  

US deploys thousands more troops to Middle East after Trump-ordered airstrike kills Iran general

Independent Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
The United States is deploying nearly 3,000 more Army troops to the Middle East amid increased tensions between the US and Iran following the death of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.
News video: U.S. sends paratroopers to Kuwait after Baghdad embassy riot

U.S. sends paratroopers to Kuwait after Baghdad embassy riot 01:18

 Washington — The U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division is deploying paratroopers to Kuwait, after Iran-affiliated rioters swarmed the U.S. embassy in Baghdad. U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said in a written statement on Tuesday that Air Force C-17s were already flying in 750 paratroopers of...

NYC Officials Discuss Tension In Baghdad [Video]NYC Officials Discuss Tension In Baghdad

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea and Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller discuss the rising tension in Baghdad after the U.S...

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 23:39Published

General's killing thwarted an Iranian attack: U.S. [Video]General's killing thwarted an Iranian attack: U.S.

The United States has assassinated Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, the spearhead of Iran's spreading military influence in the Middle East, in an air strike at Baghdad's international airport...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Eye Opener: More troops head to the Middle East

Hundreds of American troops are sent to the Middle East after clashes with pro-Iran demonstrators at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. Also, thousands of people are...
CBS News

Thousands of additional US troops heading to Middle East: Report

Officials, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, say nearly 3,000 additional troops will be sent to the region.
Al Jazeera


Tweets about this

TGryukova

Tatyana Gryukova Trump deploys thousands more troops to Middle East after Soleimani killing https://t.co/8Ow4uDSoir 47 seconds ago

HildaRomero6

Hilda Romero RT @Independent: Trump deploys thousands more troops to Middle East after Soleimani killing https://t.co/cigBp0PrcA 1 minute ago

sammyg79

Sam Phoenix Trump deploys thousands more troops to Middle East after Soleimani killing https://t.co/xFlq972tlI 4 minutes ago

NewYorkRoses

Christina Marie Trump deploys thousands more troops to Middle East after Soleimani killing https://t.co/prKXoihY3a 5 minutes ago

_VictisHonor

ΛПƬΉӨПΥ • ΛᄃƬЦΛᄂ Trump deploys thousands more troops to Middle East after Soleimani killing https://t.co/PFi2NMQU4W 5 minutes ago

valececcatelli

valentina ceccatelli Trump deploys thousands more troops to Middle East after Soleimani killing https://t.co/cj0Rl9eN61 7 minutes ago

OfficialJDeLeon

Javier DeLeon Trump deploys thousands more troops to Middle East after Soleimani killing https://t.co/TJ9Q9n4tMy 8 minutes ago

VahidRazavi

Vahid When all you got is a hammer everything is a nail. @POTUS was to bring the troops home and end the wars. Now that h… https://t.co/V77JSlcUOU 9 minutes ago

