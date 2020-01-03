Global  

United Methodist Church in U.S. to split denominations over gay marriage, LGBT clergy

CBC.ca Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
The United Methodist Church plans to split into two denominations later this year, church officials said Friday, a schism that follows years of contention over whether the church should end its ban on gay marriage and ordination of gay clergy.
United Methodist Church Is Expected to Split Over Gay Marriage

United Methodist Church Is Expected to Split Over Gay Marriage 01:02

 United Methodist Church Is Expected to Split Over Gay Marriage. Announced by church leaders on Friday, the schism would lead to a "traditionalist Methodist" denomination. The spin-off church would both oppose gay marriage and refuse to ordain LGBTQ clergy. [the division is] the best means to resolve...

United Methodist Church is expected to split over gay marriage

Church leaders said Friday they would spin off a "traditionalist Methodist" denomination, which would continue to oppose gay marriage and to refuse ordination to...
Seattle Times Also reported by USATODAY.com, PinkNews, Reuters India, Reuters

The Rev. Bud Heckman, interfaith leader, reaches settlement in United Methodist Church sexual harassment case

The Rev. Bud Heckman, who was facing a church trial that was set to be the first prominent #MeToo case in the United Methodist Church, admitted guilt and agreed...
Seattle Times

