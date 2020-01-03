United Methodist Church in U.S. to split denominations over gay marriage, LGBT clergy
Friday, 3 January 2020 () The United Methodist Church plans to split into two denominations later this year, church officials said Friday, a schism that follows years of contention over whether the church should end its ban on gay marriage and ordination of gay clergy.
United Methodist Church Is Expected to Split Over Gay Marriage. Announced by church leaders on Friday, the schism would lead to a "traditionalist Methodist" denomination. The spin-off church would both oppose gay marriage and refuse to ordain LGBTQ clergy. [the division is] the best means to resolve...
