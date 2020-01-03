Global  

Inside Shakira's demanding concert rehearsal

CBS News Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
"If it was up to me, I wouldn't be celebrating any of my performances." Shakira tells 60 Minutes how she strives for perfection in her shows, even though she acknowledges it's unattainable. See the full interview, Sunday
