US to send 3,000 more troops to Middle East following Soleimani death: officials

Donald Trump insists he did not want to start a war, but end a war by killing Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike on Friday morning. He spoke to the press from his estate in Palm Beach, Florida. The president's comments come as the United States confirms it will deploy 3,000 more troops...
The U.S. is sending thousands of additional troops to the Middle East after Iran vowed "harsh retaliation" for the death of a top Iranian general. Qassem... CBS News Also reported by •Independent •Deutsche Welle
Tweets about this
Debbie RT @Bill_Maxwell_: A week ago Trump was bragging about "bringing the troops home." Yesterday he was bragging about his quick "victory."🙄
L… 31 seconds ago
Unsurpervised Adult@mchooyah We r going to send more troops out there, without our usual allies and they're intelligence. I hope they all come back... 1 minute ago
Kris Krowe RT @RichardBurgon: The drumbeat of war is getting louder.
We need to put maximum pressure on the Government so our country does not become… 1 minute ago
M J Shia majority in Iraq.
Iraq is supposed to be our ally
So let's send more troops to arrive just in time for not… https://t.co/Rr1mTC8qOl 2 minutes ago