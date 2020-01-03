Global  

US to send 3,000 more troops to Middle East following Soleimani death: officials

FOXNews.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
The 82nd Airborne Division’s brigade – put on alert Friday – will be deploying to Kuwait, two U.S. defense officials tell Fox News.
News video: Donald Trump: We did not take action to start a war

Donald Trump: We did not take action to start a war 01:24

 Donald Trump insists he did not want to start a war, but end a war by killing Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike on Friday morning. He spoke to the press from his estate in Palm Beach, Florida. The president's comments come as the United States confirms it will deploy 3,000 more troops...

23ABC News at 11 a.m. | Top Stories for January 3, 2020 [Video]23ABC News at 11 a.m. | Top Stories for January 3, 2020

This morning American defense officials say nearly 3,000 more U.S. troops will be heading to the Middle East in the wake of the U.S. killing an Iranian general. Plus, we&apos;re getting our first..

United States to Deploy 3,000 Troops to Middle East [Video]United States to Deploy 3,000 Troops to Middle East

United States to Deploy 3,000 Troops to Middle East . U.S. defense officials confirmed to NBC News on Jan. 3 that approximately 3,000 additional soldiers are being sent to the Middle East. The..

Trump Reportedly Sending 3,500 Troops to Middle East Following Strike Against Iran

President Donald Trump’s administration is reportedly deploying 3,500 more troops to the Middle East following a targeted strike that killed top Iranian...
Mediaite

Iran vows revenge after U.S. airstrike kills top Iranian General in Iraq

The U.S. is sending thousands of additional troops to the Middle East after Iran vowed "harsh retaliation" for the death of a top Iranian general. Qassem...
CBS News Also reported by •IndependentDeutsche Welle

Debbie56111656

Debbie RT @Bill_Maxwell_: A week ago Trump was bragging about "bringing the troops home." Yesterday he was bragging about his quick "victory."🙄 L… 31 seconds ago

marcosarmando08

Unsurpervised Adult @mchooyah We r going to send more troops out there, without our usual allies and they're intelligence. I hope they all come back... 1 minute ago

KKrowe9

Kris Krowe RT @RichardBurgon: The drumbeat of war is getting louder. We need to put maximum pressure on the Government so our country does not become… 1 minute ago

texson6886

M J Shia majority in Iraq. Iraq is supposed to be our ally So let's send more troops to arrive just in time for not… https://t.co/Rr1mTC8qOl 2 minutes ago

Tjferr02

FLEEKiavelli RT @LmaoYoureSoBad: @LShpilner @ChuckDurn @Liz_Wheeler “THEYRE KILLING OUR TROOPS THAT WE DELIBERATELY PLACES IN THE MIDDLE EAST SO WE NEED… 2 minutes ago

MaryAliceBisho2

Mary Alice Bishop RT @IntelOperator: The United States will send more troops to the region, but there’s no sign of any real change in the administration’s st… 4 minutes ago

MyOpinion75

MyOpinion75 @WhiteHouse @realDonaldTrump WAR MONGER! Bring our troops home, DONT SEND MORE! 5 minutes ago

CyclePirateJJJ

J. Jason Joiner @cnnbrk Kill a top general, tell your citizens to leave the area, and send in more troops. And you say you're not starting a war? 🤔 5 minutes ago

