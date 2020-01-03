Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

OLG says record $70 million jackpot increases sales, prompts lineups

CTV News Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says it's seeing higher sales and lineups as a result of today's record-breaking $70-million Lotto Max jackpot.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Alibaba Singles Day: Brief History, What the Giant Must Do to Accelerate Sales [Video]Alibaba Singles Day: Brief History, What the Giant Must Do to Accelerate Sales

Alibaba has already had a decent singles day, but how does the day stack up historically? First off, the company told TheStreet's Annie Gaus that sales would come in with strength. Well, revenue for..

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:12Published

'Frozen' Fans Ready To Race To The Box Office For 'Frozen 2' [Video]'Frozen' Fans Ready To Race To The Box Office For 'Frozen 2'

"Frozen 2" beat Fandango's record for biggest first-day pre-sales for an animated movie. Business Insider reports the film surpassed "Toy Story 4" and "Incredibles 2." "Incredibles 2" holds the record..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Alexa, how were Amazon's holiday sales? (Her answer: Record breaking)

Amazon boasted of “record-breaking” sales over the holiday season last week, though it declined to disclose revenue to compare that post-Christmas claim to...
bizjournals

New vehicle sales in US fell 1.3% in 2019 but still healthy

DETROIT (AP) — New vehicle sales in the U.S. fell 1.3% last year, but the numbers still passed the healthy 17 million mark for the fifth straight year....
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

winnipegsun

Winnipeg Sun Record $70M Lotto Max jackpot increases sales, prompts lineups https://t.co/1hEMKeEZ2s https://t.co/wwU5lPFhDx 12 hours ago

Ms_Michelle_Roy

Michelle Roy 🇨🇦 RT @globalnewsto: The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says it's seeing higher sales and lineups as a result of today's record-breaki… 13 hours ago

Nelley_XO

DMF RT @CTVToronto: A record $70 million Lotto Max prize is up for grabs tonight for the first draw of 2020. https://t.co/6d8CetfiRQ 14 hours ago

theprovince

The Province Record $70-million Lotto Max jackpot increases sales, prompts lineups https://t.co/lihJ6FUf1v https://t.co/SIgauUQ7Zo 18 hours ago

VancouverSun

The Vancouver Sun Record $70-million Lotto Max jackpot increases sales, prompts lineups https://t.co/YdIWyiYZO3 https://t.co/5SgEfuj2pC 18 hours ago

TorontoCount

Jeff Count OLG says record $70M Lotto Max jackpot increases sales, prompts lineups | https://t.co/T022Nvi7qT https://t.co/6MKRWRHor7 19 hours ago

CTVKitchener

CTV Kitchener The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says it's seeing higher sales and lineups as a result of today's record-… https://t.co/CLk6B5mOXT 21 hours ago

PureCountry917

Pure Country 91.7 RT @CTVNewsNorthern: READ: The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says it's seeing higher sales and lineups as a result of today's reco… 22 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.