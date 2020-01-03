US officials say top Iranian general killed in strike was planning attacks against Americans
Friday, 3 January 2020 () The U.S. is telling American citizens to get out of Iraq. The warning comes as Iran promises revenge for an American airstrike that killed a top Iranian commander, General Qassem Soleimani, in Baghdad. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin joined CBSN to discuss the latest.
The United States has assassinated Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, the spearhead of Iran's spreading military influence in the Middle East, in an air strike at Baghdad's international airport. The Iraqi government is outraged over the killing and says it will lead to war....