US officials say top Iranian general killed in strike was planning attacks against Americans

CBS News Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
The U.S. is telling American citizens to get out of Iraq. The warning comes as Iran promises revenge for an American airstrike that killed a top Iranian commander, General Qassem Soleimani, in Baghdad. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin joined CBSN to discuss the latest.
News video: U.S. kills top Iranian general at Baghdad airport

U.S. kills top Iranian general at Baghdad airport 02:32

 The United States has assassinated Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, the spearhead of Iran&apos;s spreading military influence in the Middle East, in an air strike at Baghdad&apos;s international airport. The Iraqi government is outraged over the killing and says it will lead to war....

Trump says he 'terminated' top Iran general to thwart attack on Americans [Video]Trump says he 'terminated' top Iran general to thwart attack on Americans

Iran promised vengeance after a U.S. air strike in Baghdad on Friday killed Qassem Soleimani, Tehran&apos;s most prominent military commander and the architect of its growing influence in the..

Iranian-Americans in Cleveland keeping close eye on rising tensions between US, Iran [Video]Iranian-Americans in Cleveland keeping close eye on rising tensions between US, Iran

The rising tensions between the United States and Iran are being closely watched by Cleveland’s Iranian community who worry it might lead to an even bigger international conflict.

Top Iranian general killed in US strike

BAGHDAD: President Donald Trump ordered the killing of the powerful commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps, Maj Gen Qasem Soleimani, in a drone strike...
Bangkok Post

Trump on Soleimani killing: We took action to prevent war with Iran, not start one

At Mar a Lago press conference, U.S. president reiterates that top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani was plotting attacks against American targets
Haaretz Also reported by •ReutersMENAFN.com

