@mooncult - A deceptively edited video of Joe Biden falsely suggests he made racist comment

Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Truth-o-Meter says: False | A deceptively edited video of Joe Biden falsely suggests he made racist commentAn out-of-context clip of Joe Biden speaking in New Hampshire is deceptively edited in a way that suggests he made a racist comment. "The culture, our culture, our culture is not imported from some African nation or some Asian nation, it is our English jurisprudential culture — our European culture," Biden said in the video, which was first published on Twitter on Jan. 1. When heard in isolation, the video makes it sound like Biden is making a racist statement promoting America’s European roots and dismissing minorities. But when we listened to his full statement, that wasn’t the point of ...



>> More 👓 View full article

