@mooncult - A deceptively edited video of Joe Biden falsely suggests he made racist comment

PolitiFact Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
The Truth-o-Meter says: False | A deceptively edited video of Joe Biden falsely suggests he made racist commentAn out-of-context clip of Joe Biden speaking in New Hampshire is deceptively edited in a way that suggests he made a racist comment. "The culture, our culture, our culture is not imported from some African nation or some Asian nation, it is our English jurisprudential culture — our European culture," Biden said in the video, which was first published on Twitter on Jan. 1. When heard in isolation, the video makes it sound like Biden is making a racist statement promoting America’s European roots and dismissing minorities. But when we listened to his full statement, that wasn’t the point of ...

Recent related news from verified sources

Biden Warns About Disinformation After Misleading Video

A day after a deceptively edited video of him spread on social media, Joseph R. Biden Jr. cautioned that the Democratic nominee would be vulnerable to false...
NYTimes.com

Joe Biden Gets Testy With Voter Who Asks About Deceptively-Edited ‘European Culture’ Comment: ‘Unusual People Showing Up’

Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden got testy while answering a question about remarks that were deceptively edited to falsely...
Mediaite

