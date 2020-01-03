Global  

United Methodist Church Expected To Split Over LGBTQ Disagreement

Newsy Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
United Methodist Church Expected To Split Over LGBTQ DisagreementWatch VideoThe United Methodist Church plans to split in two, after a year of widening rifts centered around LGBTQ rights.

Last February, the denomination officially reaffirmed its stance against gay marriage. During the Methodists' General Conference in St. Louis, church delegates voted down a proposal called the One Church...
News video: United Methodist Church Expected To Split Over LGBTQ Disagreement

United Methodist Church Expected To Split Over LGBTQ Disagreement 01:05

 The announcement comes about a year after the denomination officially reaffirmed its stance against gay marriage.

United Methodist Church in U.S. to split denominations over gay marriage, LGBT clergy

The United Methodist Church plans to split into two denominations later this year, church officials said Friday, a schism that follows years of contention over...
CBC.ca

Methodist leaders propose plan for amicable separation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — United Methodist Church leaders from around the world are proposing a new conservative denomination that would split from the rest of...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Reuters India

