United Methodist Church Expected To Split Over LGBTQ Disagreement
Friday, 3 January 2020 () Watch VideoThe United Methodist Church plans to split in two, after a year of widening rifts centered around LGBTQ rights.
Last February, the denomination officially reaffirmed its stance against gay marriage. During the Methodists' General Conference in St. Louis, church delegates voted down a proposal called the One Church...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — United Methodist Church leaders from around the world are proposing a new conservative denomination that would split from the rest of... Seattle Times Also reported by •Reuters India
