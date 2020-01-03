Global  

Airstrike That Killed Suleimani Also Killed Powerful Iraqi Militia Leader

NYTimes.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a lifelong ally of Iran, was the Iraqi deputy commander of the group overseeing militias, and long at odds with the United States.
Oil Soars Following U.S. Killing Of Iran’s Top General

Oil prices soared early on Friday morning after U.S. forces in Iraq assassinated Iran’s most powerful and visible military leader, Qassem Soleimani. The United...
OilPrice.com

U.S. launched Baghdad airstrike that killed powerful Iranian military leader Gen. Qassem Soleimani

Iranian military leader, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, was killed Thursday night in an airstrike at Baghdad's international airport, according to Iraqi TV.  
USATODAY.com


