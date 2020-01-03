Will There Be a Draft? After Iran Strike, Fears of World War III
Friday, 3 January 2020 () For decades, American men over the age of 18 have gone through the ritual of registering with the government in case of a military draft. In recent years, that ritual has felt like routine paperwork, a simple checking of the box. But Friday, after a United States drone strike killed Iran’s top security and intelligence […]
The United States has assassinated Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, the spearhead of Iran's spreading military influence in the Middle East, in an air strike at Baghdad's international airport. The Iraqi government is outraged over the killing and says it will lead to war. Matthew Larotonda...
An American air strike has killed or wounded scores of members of an Iran-backed militia that forms part of Iraq's security forces. Baghdad says it will have "dangerous consequences." The U.S. blames..