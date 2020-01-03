Global  

Will There Be a Draft? After Iran Strike, Fears of World War III

Seattle Times Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
For decades, American men over the age of 18 have gone through the ritual of registering with the government in case of a military draft. In recent years, that ritual has felt like routine paperwork, a simple checking of the box. But Friday, after a United States drone strike killed Iran’s top security and intelligence […]
News video: General's killing thwarted an Iranian attack: U.S.

General's killing thwarted an Iranian attack: U.S. 02:35

 The United States has assassinated Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, the spearhead of Iran's spreading military influence in the Middle East, in an air strike at Baghdad's international airport. The Iraqi government is outraged over the killing and says it will lead to war. Matthew Larotonda...

U.S. air strike in Iraq lays bare Iran influence [Video]U.S. air strike in Iraq lays bare Iran influence

An American air strike has killed or wounded scores of members of an Iran-backed militia that forms part of Iraq's security forces. Baghdad says it will have "dangerous consequences." The U.S. blames..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:44Published


WW is trending and it's not because of 'Oprah's 2020 Vision' tour but the Iran airstrike

World War III and WW hashtags were trending on Twitter late Thursday and early Friday but one has nothing to do with the Iran airstrike.
USATODAY.com

UK calls for calm amid World War III fears after Iranian general killed in US drone strike

UK calls for calm amid World War III fears after Iranian general killed in US drone strikeImmediately after the attack "World War III" began trending on Twitter as fears mounted that the US could be drawn into a wider conflict with Iran and its allies...
Daily Record

