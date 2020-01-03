Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Conservatives will choose leader on June 27, hopefuls have 10 days to join race: Raitt

CTV News Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
The Conservative Party will choose its new leader on June 27 in Toronto, former Conservative deputy leader Lisa Raitt told CTVNews.ca.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jeremy Corbyn to Step Down as Labour Party Leader [Video]Jeremy Corbyn to Step Down as Labour Party Leader

Jeremy Corbyn to Step Down as Labour Party Leader. The socialist leader made the announcement on Friday. after the Labour Party lost a number of seats to the Conservatives in the U.K. General..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:01Published

Scheer Announces He’s Stepping Down As Tory Leader [Video]Scheer Announces He’s Stepping Down As Tory Leader

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer tells the House of Commons he will give up the job weeks after a disappointing election.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 08:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Conservatives to pick their new leader on June 27

The Conservative Party will select its new leader on June 27 in Toronto, according to the head of the leadership organizing committee.
CBC.ca

New leader to be chosen by federal Conservative members on June 27

The federal Conservatives will choose their next leader at a convention on June 27 in Toronto.
CP24


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.