U-Haul To Stop Hiring Nicotine Users In 21 States

Newsy Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
U-Haul To Stop Hiring Nicotine Users In 21 StatesWatch VideoU-Haul has announced it will no longer hire nicotine users in states where it's legal for companies to do so.

The moving and storage company said in a press release Monday it will soon implement a nicotine-free hiring policy in an effort to "[foster] a culture of wellness at U-Haul." The new policy will go into...
News video: U-Haul to Implement Anti-Nicotine Hiring Policy

U-Haul to Implement Anti-Nicotine Hiring Policy 01:02

 U-Haul to Implement Anti-Nicotine Hiring Policy. U-Haul recently announced their decision to no longer hire smokers and nicotine users. . The new hiring policy will go into effect on Feb. 1. It will only apply in the 21 states that currently allow companies to deny job applications based on nicotine...

U-Haul to stop hiring nicotine users in 21 states [Video]U-Haul to stop hiring nicotine users in 21 states

U-Haul will no longer consider you for a job if you smoke cigarettes or use other nicotine products in 21 states. The ban starts February 1.

Smokers, do not apply: U-Haul won't hire some nicotine users [Video]Smokers, do not apply: U-Haul won't hire some nicotine users

U-Haul has a New Year&apos;s resolution: Cut down on hiring people who smoke. The moving company said that it won&apos;t hire nicotine users in the 21 states where it is legal to do so. It says..

U-Haul to stop hiring nicotine users in Maryland and Virginia

Beginning February 1, U-Haul International will decline job applicants who are nicotine users in 21 states where such a policy is legal, the company announced...
bizjournals Also reported by •RTTNewsCTV NewsSeattle Times

Power2Control

The Power To Control Corporate bigotry and social engineering. Totalitarianism doesnt just come from governments. Will they stop hiring… https://t.co/5LUx9FSzI0 15 minutes ago

Newsy

Newsy The new policy will go into effect on Feb. 1 in states where employers are allowed to turn down applicants based on… https://t.co/nwxmOGbHlz 21 minutes ago

isabelpinedamn

isaBELIEVE IT RT @RebekahLSanders: U-Haul plans to stop hiring nicotine users, including vapers, in AZ and 20 other states starting Feb. 1 to decrease he… 21 minutes ago

freedompods

Freedompods U-Haul to stop hiring nicotine users https://t.co/Wk0rFejChL https://t.co/lBfiiGWSWp 47 minutes ago

PavonAbraham

Abraham Pavón RT @Adweek: The new policy will go into effect on Feb. 1. https://t.co/uGLXYBiGxi 1 hour ago

Facebookist

Facebookist U-Haul to Stop Hiring Nicotine Users in 21 States https://t.co/CyOqAsMYAf 2 hours ago

Goddess616

Alaunde Markham-Broën 👍From Discover on Google https://t.co/ftrfr5zDvp 2 hours ago

SweetFreedom29

#ClearFlynnNow U-Haul to stop hiring nicotine users in 21 states https://t.co/y9mGHBr6jb #tcot 2 hours ago

