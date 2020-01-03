Friday, 3 January 2020 () Watch VideoU-Haul has announced it will no longer hire nicotine users in states where it's legal for companies to do so.
The moving and storage company said in a press release Monday it will soon implement a nicotine-free hiring policy in an effort to "[foster] a culture of wellness at U-Haul." The new policy will go into...
U-Haul to Implement Anti-Nicotine Hiring Policy. U-Haul recently announced their decision to no longer hire smokers and nicotine users. . The new hiring policy will go into effect on Feb. 1. It will only apply in the 21 states that currently allow companies to deny job applications based on nicotine...
Beginning February 1, U-Haul International will decline job applicants who are nicotine users in 21 states where such a policy is legal, the company announced... bizjournals Also reported by •RTTNews •CTV News •Seattle Times
You Might Like
Tweets about this
The Power To Control Corporate bigotry and social engineering. Totalitarianism doesnt just come from governments. Will they stop hiring… https://t.co/5LUx9FSzI0 15 minutes ago
Newsy The new policy will go into effect on Feb. 1 in states where employers are allowed to turn down applicants based on… https://t.co/nwxmOGbHlz 21 minutes ago
isaBELIEVE IT RT @RebekahLSanders: U-Haul plans to stop hiring nicotine users, including vapers, in AZ and 20 other states starting Feb. 1 to decrease he… 21 minutes ago
Freedompods U-Haul to stop hiring nicotine users https://t.co/Wk0rFejChL https://t.co/lBfiiGWSWp 47 minutes ago
Abraham Pavón RT @Adweek: The new policy will go into effect on Feb. 1. https://t.co/uGLXYBiGxi 1 hour ago
Facebookist U-Haul to Stop Hiring Nicotine Users in 21 States https://t.co/CyOqAsMYAf 2 hours ago