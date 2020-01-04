Pranked: Fake Greta Thunberg Convinces US Rep. Maxine Waters That She Has Dirt On Trump
Saturday, 4 January 2020 () US Congresswoman Maxine Waters has allegedly fallen for a prank call in which she thought activist Greta Thunberg was offering her a tape of Donald Trump confessing to pressuring Ukraine into investigating his political rivals.
YouTube pranksters Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov, who go by the names Vovan and Lexus, are...
At 17 years old, Greta Thunberg has become the face of the youth climate movement. She's also one of the internet's savviest Twitter trolls. After actress Amanda Henderson incorrectly guessed that Thunberg's name was Sharon on the TV show "Celebrity...