Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Pranked: Fake Greta Thunberg Convinces US Rep. Maxine Waters That She Has Dirt On Trump

Eurasia Review Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
US Congresswoman Maxine Waters has allegedly fallen for a prank call in which she thought activist Greta Thunberg was offering her a tape of Donald Trump confessing to pressuring Ukraine into investigating his political rivals.

YouTube pranksters Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov, who go by the names Vovan and Lexus, are...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Greta Thunberg: savvy on Twitter again

Greta Thunberg: savvy on Twitter again 00:32

 At 17 years old, Greta Thunberg has become the face of the youth climate movement. She&apos;s also one of the internet&apos;s savviest Twitter trolls. After actress Amanda Henderson incorrectly guessed that Thunberg&apos;s name was Sharon on the TV show &quot;Celebrity...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Greta Thunberg says she wouldn't waste her time talking climate change with Trump [Video]Greta Thunberg says she wouldn't waste her time talking climate change with Trump

Many people are aware of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:39Published

Greta Thunberg Says She Wouldn't Waste Her Time Talking Climate Change With Trump [Video]Greta Thunberg Says She Wouldn't Waste Her Time Talking Climate Change With Trump

Many people are aware of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. This tiny activist recently said it would be a waste of time for her to speak to President Donald Trump. Many people are tweeting..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Says She Would've Wasted Her Time Speaking To Donald Trump on Climate Change

Greta Thunberg is opening up about the moment she gave President Donald Trump a “death stare” during the U.N. climate summit in New York earlier this year....
Just Jared Jr

I wouldn't have wasted my time on Trump, says Greta Thunberg

Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg said on Monday that talking to U.S. President Donald Trump at a United Nations summit on global warming would have...
Reuters Also reported by •cbs4.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.