Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Soleimani’s Death Leaves Iran’s Strategy In Tatters – OpEd

Eurasia Review Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
By Baria Alamuddin*

The killing of Quds Force Commander Qassim Soleimani and Iraqi paramilitary leader Abu-Mahdi Al-Muhandis changes everything. With one fell blow Trump has taken out the two dominant figures exporting Iranian militancy across the region.

Although the furious regime in Tehran will seek a devastating...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Iran warns of revenge for US killing of Soleimani

Iran warns of revenge for US killing of Soleimani 04:34

 This has been most extreme escalation in tensions between Tehran and Washington in recent years.

Recent related videos from verified sources

The Iranian plan that Soleimani's death thwarted [Video]The Iranian plan that Soleimani's death thwarted

In mid-October, Iran&apos;s general Qassem Soleimani met with his Iraqi Shi’ite militia allies at a villa on the banks of the Tigris River. Reuters sources are detailing what specifically was..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:39Published

The Iranian plan that Soleimani's death thwarted [Video]The Iranian plan that Soleimani's death thwarted

In mid-October, Iran's general Qassem Soleimani met with his Iraqi Shi’ite militia allies at a villa on the banks of the Tigris River. Reuters sources are detailing what specifically was orchestrated..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

What Soleimani’s Death Means For Iran, West Asia And The World – Analysis

With Soleimani’s killing, the US has entered an area of unknowns. Iran cannot be underestimated. By Kabir Taneja On Friday, Iran’s notable military...
Eurasia Review

Soleimani's death will give Iran renewed legitimacy

Soleimani's assassination comes as Islamic Republic and its allies have been struggling to retain influence in Iraq.
Al Jazeera

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.