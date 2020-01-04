Soleimani’s Death Leaves Iran’s Strategy In Tatters – OpEd

By Baria Alamuddin* The killing of Quds Force Commander Qassim Soleimani and Iraqi paramilitary leader Abu-Mahdi Al-Muhandis changes everything. With one fell blow Trump has taken out the two dominant figures exporting Iranian militancy across the region. Although the furious regime in Tehran will seek a devastating ...



Recent related videos from verified sources The Iranian plan that Soleimani's death thwarted In mid-October, Iran's general Qassem Soleimani met with his Iraqi Shi’ite militia allies at a villa on the banks of the Tigris River. Reuters sources are detailing what specifically was.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:39Published 8 hours ago The Iranian plan that Soleimani's death thwarted In mid-October, Iran's general Qassem Soleimani met with his Iraqi Shi’ite militia allies at a villa on the banks of the Tigris River. Reuters sources are detailing what specifically was orchestrated.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:38Published 8 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources What Soleimani’s Death Means For Iran, West Asia And The World – Analysis With Soleimani’s killing, the US has entered an area of unknowns. Iran cannot be underestimated. By Kabir Taneja On Friday, Iran’s notable military...

Eurasia Review 59 minutes ago



Soleimani's death will give Iran renewed legitimacy Soleimani's assassination comes as Islamic Republic and its allies have been struggling to retain influence in Iraq.

Al Jazeera 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this