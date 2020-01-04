Iran: Khamenei Warns Of Harsh Revenge For US Killing General Soleimani
Saturday, 4 January 2020 () Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei warned that harsh revenge awaits the criminals behind the martyrdom of Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force Major General Qassem Soleimani.
In a statement on Friday, Ayatollah Khamenei expressed condolences over the assassination of...
Iran promised vengeance after a U.S. air strike in Baghdad on Friday killed Qassem Soleimani, Tehran's most prominent military commander and the architect of its growing influence in the Middle East...