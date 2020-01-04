Global  

Iran: Khamenei Warns Of Harsh Revenge For US Killing General Soleimani

Eurasia Review Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei warned that harsh revenge awaits the criminals behind the martyrdom of Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force Major General Qassem Soleimani.

In a statement on Friday, Ayatollah Khamenei expressed condolences over the assassination of...
News video: Analysis: Did the US just 'declared war' against Iran?

Analysis: Did the US just 'declared war' against Iran? 10:10

 Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says harsh revenge awaits the "criminals" who killed the commander of its elite Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani.

Trump says he 'terminated' top Iran general to thwart attack on Americans [Video]Trump says he 'terminated' top Iran general to thwart attack on Americans

Iran promised vengeance after a U.S. air strike in Baghdad on Friday killed Qassem Soleimani, Tehran's most prominent military commander and the architect of its growing influence in the Middle East...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:18Published

Congressional Leaders React To Killing Of Iran's Top General Qassem Soleimani [Video]Congressional Leaders React To Killing Of Iran's Top General Qassem Soleimani

It’s the one thing local members of Congress agree on — Qassem Soleimani was a bad guy.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:30Published


Live: Iran's Khamenei vows 'severe revenge' for Soleimani killing

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has vowed "severe revenge" for the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in a US-ordered drone strike in the...
France 24

Iran promises harsh response to assassination of General Qassem Soleimani

(MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 3 By Elnur Baghishov - Trend: Iran's reaction to the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani will...
MENAFN.com


