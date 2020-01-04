Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump lawyers want columnist’s defamation suit to be tossed

Seattle Times Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s lawyers asked a judge Friday to throw out an advice columnist’s defamation lawsuit over his response to her allegation that he raped her in the 1990s. Trump’s lawyers argue E. Jean Carroll’s suit can’t go forward in a New York state court because his statements were made in […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Leaked Audio From Trump Campaign Adviser: GOP Relies On Voter Suppression [Video]Leaked Audio From Trump Campaign Adviser: GOP Relies On Voter Suppression

Business Insider reports leaked audio from a top adviser to Trump's 2020 re-election campaign has revealed damning information about the GOP. Justin Clark made the remarks at a November 21 event..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published

Trump Wants To Shied Tax Returns From Federal Investigation [Video]Trump Wants To Shied Tax Returns From Federal Investigation

President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court to shield his tax returns from investigation. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. wants to subpoena eights years of Trump’s tax records...

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Judge denies Trump effort to stop columnist defamation suit

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump has lost a bid to block an advice columnist’s lawsuit over his remarks that she lied in accusing him of rape. In a...
Seattle Times

N.Y. Judge Rejects Trump's Attempt To Dismiss Defamation Lawsuit

N.Y. Judge Rejects Trump's Attempt To Dismiss Defamation LawsuitWatch VideoA New York judge ruled a defamation suit against President Trump can proceed.  E. Jean Carroll filed the lawsuit in November, and it's tied to...
Newsy

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jerrycutt63

Jch Trump lawyers want columnist's defamation suit to be tossed https://t.co/pG9UOUNfVa 2 days ago

RepLawyer

Aaron Minc Trump’s lawyers ask judge to dismiss a defamation case by columnist. https://t.co/Dn3VSntFBX https://t.co/9MLo6lxfp8 3 days ago

mmyer1018

Mark Meyer Trump lawyers want columnist's defamation suit to be tossed https://t.co/NcmF53wuzT via @Yahoo 5 days ago

BoSnerdley

Bo Snerdley Trump lawyers want columnist's defamation suit to be tossed https://t.co/SfOhtv8hXu 5 days ago

kkalmes2

(((Kevin Kalmes))) Trump lawyers want columnist's defamation suit to be tossed https://t.co/BusabRhoSp 5 days ago

BruceBMathews

Bruce Basil Mathews HOW ABOUT THE OTHER 950 LAW SUITS FOR SEXUAL ASSAULT AGAINST TRUMP... LIKE THE ONE FROM A 13 YEAR OLD FOR RAPE??? T… https://t.co/oXx1fD1XaV 5 days ago

Layne21951264

Layne Trump lawyers want columnist's defamation suit to be tossed https://t.co/ia0uzJI2mr via @Yahoo lol Democrats and th… https://t.co/HIuryIhXEQ 6 days ago

OBXsingincowboy

OBXsingincowboy RT @chesscat48: Trump lawyers want columnist's defamation suit to be tossed https://t.co/C5NzvGtZpt 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.