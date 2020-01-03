Donald Trump ate meatloaf and ice cream as Qassim Soleimani was neutralised



Recent related videos from verified sources WEB EXTRA: VP Mike Pence Makes Stop In Dania Beach US Vice President Mike Pence had a chocolate milkshake during an unscheduled stop at Jaxson's Ice Cream Parlor & Restaurant in Dania Beach. He was in town to attend President Donald Trump's rally in.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:22Published on November 27, 2019 You Might Like

Tweets about this