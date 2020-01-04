Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Yesterday Once More: India And Pakistan Relations In The New Decade – Analysis

Eurasia Review Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
By Sushant Sareen

Unless something really dramatic or drastic takes place, the first year of the second decade, and maybe even the better part of the coming decade of the 21^st Century, is unlikely to see anything positive happening between India and Pakistan. If anything, the odds in favour of things becoming worse are much...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Buzz60 - Published < > Embed
News video: The Queen and Her Heirs Welcome the New Decade With a Family Portrait

The Queen and Her Heirs Welcome the New Decade With a Family Portrait 00:56

 Royal fans got a sweet surprise to kick-off the decade: a photo of Queen Elizabeth II with three generations of her heirs posing in the Throne Room. Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

New Army Chief warns Pakistan, says proxy war against India can't go on | OneIndia News [Video]New Army Chief warns Pakistan, says proxy war against India can't go on | OneIndia News

General Bipin Rawat takes over as Chief of Defence Staff, General Rawat says Armed Forces stays far away from politics, General Naravane warns Pakistan's proxy war against India cannot continue,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:03Published

Analysis: Is India citizenship law 'discriminatory'? [Video]Analysis: Is India citizenship law 'discriminatory'?

India's top court has postponed hearings on a new citizenship law that has provoked protests and violence nationwide

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

India, Pakistan exchange list of nuclear installations

The two countries exchanged the list of nuclear installations and facilities covered under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Eurasia Review

'New decade is occasion to renew commitment towards stronger India': Pres Kovind

"Happy New Year everyone! The dawn of New Year and the new decade is an occasion to renew our commitment towards a stronger and more prosperous India. May 2020...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Eurasia Review

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.