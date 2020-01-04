Two people have died in the Kangaroo Island bushfires

Two people have been killed in bushfires that have ravaged large parts of South Australia's Kangaroo Island.



Recent related videos from verified sources Mum left "scarred for life" after magic wand almost took her eye out A mum-of-three was left "scarred for life" after a magic wand she bought for Christmas almost took her eye out.Clarissa Clary, 44, had purchased a 'Magic Staff' on eBay for her 16-year-old son.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:01Published 14 hours ago North Korea 'ghost ship' washes up on Japanese island SADO ISLAND, JAPAN — Japanese authorities discovered the bow of a wooden boat believed to be from North Korea on the coast of Japan's Sado Island in the Sea of Japan on December 27. Seven.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:22Published 4 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources The Kangaroo Island bushfire Two people have died in a bushfire which continues to burn uncontrolled on South Australia's Kangaroo Island.

SBS 2 hours ago



South Australia fires expected to merge, fears of homes lost in Tasmania Two bushfires on South Australia's Kangaroo Island have destroyed about 4000 hectares of scrub while two blazes reached emergency warning level in scorching...

Brisbane Times 4 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this