Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Two people have died in the Kangaroo Island bushfires

SBS Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Two people have been killed in bushfires that have ravaged large parts of South Australia's Kangaroo Island.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Mum left 'scarred for life' after magic wand almost took her eye out [Video]Mum left "scarred for life" after magic wand almost took her eye out

A mum-of-three was left "scarred for life" after a magic wand she bought for Christmas almost took her eye out.Clarissa Clary, 44, had purchased a 'Magic Staff' on eBay for her 16-year-old son..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:01Published

North Korea 'ghost ship' washes up on Japanese island [Video]North Korea 'ghost ship' washes up on Japanese island

SADO ISLAND, JAPAN — Japanese authorities discovered the bow of a wooden boat believed to be from North Korea on the coast of Japan's Sado Island in the Sea of Japan on December 27. Seven..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The Kangaroo Island bushfire

Two people have died in a bushfire which continues to burn uncontrolled on South Australia's Kangaroo Island.
SBS

South Australia fires expected to merge, fears of homes lost in Tasmania

Two bushfires on South Australia's Kangaroo Island have destroyed about 4000 hectares of scrub while two blazes reached emergency warning level in scorching...
Brisbane Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.