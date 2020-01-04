Mallacoota evacuees dock at Hastings following navy ship evacuation Saturday, 4 January 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

The first of two navy ships carrying evacuees from the Victorian fire-besieged town of Mallacoota has docked at Hastings on the Mornington Peninsula. 👓 View full article

