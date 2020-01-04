Global  

Iran vows revenge over top general's death

SBS Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Iran has promised "severe revenge" on those responsible for the death of top military commander Qasem Soleimani.
News video: Iran promises retaliation after top general killed

Iran promises retaliation after top general killed 01:04

 Iran is promising retaliation after the U.S. killed one of the country's top generals.

Iran Vows Retaliation After US Kills General Soleimani [Video]Iran Vows Retaliation After US Kills General Soleimani

Americans are being told to leave Iraq immediately after the airstrike that killed a top Irani general.

Iran Promising 'Crushing Revenge' After US Drone Strike Kills Top Iranian General [Video]Iran Promising 'Crushing Revenge' After US Drone Strike Kills Top Iranian General

The U.S. is urging American citizens to leave Iraq immediately.

Factbox: Allies widen Iran's Middle East reach

As Iran vows to take revenge for the killing of one of its top military commanders, Major General Qassem Soleimani, it can count on the support of groups that...
Reuters

US kills top Iranian general in Baghdad airstrike, Tehran vows revenge: Top 10 developments


Indian Express Also reported by •CBS NewsBBC News

