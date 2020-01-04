Global  

Facing backlash, Imran Khan deletes false tweets in which he sought to target India

IndiaTimes Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Facing a backlash for peddling fake news, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday deleted all three videos from his Twitter timeline in which he falsely claimed that the Uttar Pradesh police was carrying out "a pogrom" against Muslims in Uttar Pradesh.
