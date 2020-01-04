Global  

Iran vows revenge after U.S. airstrike kills top Iranian General in Iraq

CBS News Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
The U.S. is sending thousands of additional troops to the Middle East after Iran vowed "harsh retaliation" for the death of a top Iranian general. Qassem Soleimani's convoy was hit early Fridany morning in a drone strike ordered by President Trump. U.S. officials had been tracking Soleimani as he traveled in the region. CBS News' national security correspondent David Martin reports from the Pentagon.
News video: Iraq official says airstrike targets Iran-backed militia, killing 5

Iraq official says airstrike targets Iran-backed militia, killing 5 02:13

 An Iraqi official says an airstrike has hit two cars carrying Iran-backed militia north of Baghdad, one day after U.S. attack on top Iranian general Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Iran Vows Revenge For U.S. Airstrike That Killed Iranian General

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Jack Keane, a retired Army general who regularly talks to President Trump, about the U.S. strategy on Iran after a strike on Baghdad...
NPR Also reported by •MENAFN.comReutersCTV NewsIndependentFOXNews.comSeattle TimesCBC.caCBS News

Oil prices jump 4% after US air strike

Mumbai, Jan 3 (IANS) Global oil prices jumped over 3 per cent on Friday after a US airstrike ordered by President Donald Trump killed a top Iranian general in...
Sify Also reported by •FOXNews.comCBS News

