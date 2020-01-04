Global  

Australia Fire Updates: Spreading Fires, Rising Heat and Strong Winds

NYTimes.com Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Officials across three states braced for what they feared could be the worst day yet of Australia’s disastrous fire season.
News video: Homeowner tries to put out fire in Australia

Homeowner tries to put out fire in Australia 00:40

Australia Urges Residents And Tourists To Flee As Fire Spreads [Video]Australia Urges Residents And Tourists To Flee As Fire Spreads

Australians were urged on Friday to evacuate parts of the eastern states of Victoria and New South Wales. The call to action is in an effort to help residents escape bushfires that are expected to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

U.S. Firefighters Take Off From LAX To Assist In Australia Wildfires [Video]U.S. Firefighters Take Off From LAX To Assist In Australia Wildfires

The National Interagency Fire Center sent a big crew of firefighters to help contain more than 200 fires burning in Australia. DeMarco Morgan reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:03Published


‘Millions of sparks’: Weather raises Australia’s fire danger

SYDNEY (AP) — Navy ships plucked hundreds of people from beaches and tens of thousands were urged to flee Friday before hot weather and strong winds in the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •IndiaTimesReutersAl Jazeera

Australia bracing for worst as wind, warmth fan raging fires

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia was bracing for one of the worst days in its wildfire crisis Saturday as strong winds and high temperatures were forecast to bring...
Seattle Times

