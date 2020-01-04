Global  

Trump Warns Iran as Ayatollah Vows Vengeance

Seattle Times Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON — The United States and Iran exchanged escalating military threats on Friday as President Donald Trump warned that he was “prepared to take whatever action is necessary” if Iran threatened Americans and Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, vowed to exact vengeance for the killing on Trump’s order of Iran’s most valued general. Although […]
News video: Iran Denies Role In U.S. Embassy Violence

Iran Denies Role In U.S. Embassy Violence 00:31

 According to Reuters, Iran denied it was behind violent protests at the U.S. embassy in Iraq. Iran also warned against any retaliation, after President Donald Trump blamed Tehran for an attack on the mission and said it would be held responsible. Earlier on Tuesday, Trump said that “Iran is...

American leaders brace for possible response from Iran [Video]American leaders brace for possible response from Iran

While President Donald Trump defends his decision to take-out a top Iranian general, local leaders are urging preparedness after Iran promises to seek revenge.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:10Published

Trump says he 'terminated' top Iran general to thwart attack on Americans [Video]Trump says he 'terminated' top Iran general to thwart attack on Americans

Iran promised vengeance after a U.S. air strike in Baghdad on Friday killed Qassem Soleimani, Tehran's most prominent military commander and the architect of its growing influence in the Middle East...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:18Published


Iran’s terrifying response to airstrike as fears grow of World World War Three

Iran’s terrifying response to airstrike as fears grow of World World War ThreeA top Iranian general has been killed overnight by the US in an airstrike ordered by Donald Trump Iran has sparked fears of all-out war after the supreme leader...
WorldNews

Attack on US Embassy in Iraq shows stark choices for Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The attack on the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad by Iran-supported militiamen Tuesday is a stark demonstration that Iran can still strike...
Seattle Times Also reported by •WorldNewsNew Zealand Herald

