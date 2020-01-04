Trump Warns Iran as Ayatollah Vows Vengeance

Saturday, 4 January 2020 () WASHINGTON — The United States and Iran exchanged escalating military threats on Friday as President Donald Trump warned that he was “prepared to take whatever action is necessary” if Iran threatened Americans and Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, vowed to exact vengeance for the killing on Trump’s order of Iran’s most valued general. Although […]
According to Reuters, Iran denied it was behind violent protests at the U.S. embassy in Iraq. Iran also warned against any retaliation, after President Donald Trump blamed Tehran for an attack on the mission and said it would be held responsible. Earlier on Tuesday, Trump said that “Iran is...
Iran promised vengeance after a U.S. air strike in Baghdad on Friday killed Qassem Soleimani, Tehran's most prominent military commander and the architect of its growing influence in the Middle East...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The attack on the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad by Iran-supported militiamen Tuesday is a stark demonstration that Iran can still strike... Seattle Times Also reported by •WorldNews •New Zealand Herald