Australian PM calls up reservists as fire threats escalate

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Australian PM calls up reservists as fire threats escalateAustralian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called up about 3,000 reservists as the threat of wildfires escalated Saturday in at least three states. He says 23 deaths have been confirmed so far this summer, including two on Saturday,...
Recent related videos from verified sources

Australian navy begins mass evacuations as new fire threat looms [Video]Australian navy begins mass evacuations as new fire threat looms

The Australian navy started the evacuations of about 1,000 of the 4,000 people stranded on a beach in Victoria state.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:52Published

