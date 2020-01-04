Global  

U.S. To Send More Troops To The Middle East After Soleimani Killing

Newsy Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
U.S. To Send More Troops To The Middle East After Soleimani KillingWatch VideoThe U.S. is planning to send more troops to the Middle East. In a statement, a Department of Defense spokesperson confirmed to Newsy the troops will be deployed to Kuwait "as an appropriate and precautionary action in response to increased threat levels against U.S. personnel and facilities." It's unclear how many...
News video: Donald Trump: We did not take action to start a war

Donald Trump: We did not take action to start a war 01:24

 Donald Trump insists he did not want to start a war, but end a war by killing Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike on Friday morning. He spoke to the press from his estate in Palm Beach, Florida. The president's comments come as the United States confirms it will deploy 3,000 more troops...

US to send 3,000 more troops to Middle East following Soleimani death: officials

The 82nd Airborne Division’s brigade – put on alert Friday – will be deploying to Kuwait, two U.S. defense officials tell Fox News.
German FM warns of further escalation of tensions in Middle East

Berlin, Jan 4 (IANS) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned of further escalation of tensions in the Middle East after the United States killed Iranian Major...
