U.S. To Send More Troops To The Middle East After Soleimani Killing
Saturday, 4 January 2020 () Watch VideoThe U.S. is planning to send more troops to the Middle East. In a statement, a Department of Defense spokesperson confirmed to Newsy the troops will be deployed to Kuwait "as an appropriate and precautionary action in response to increased threat levels against U.S. personnel and facilities." It's unclear how many...
Donald Trump insists he did not want to start a war, but end a war by killing Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike on Friday morning. He spoke to the press from his estate in Palm Beach, Florida. The president's comments come as the United States confirms it will deploy 3,000 more troops...