Joe Hildebrand: 'Bloodcurdling insanity' - Real reason ScoMo is under fire

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Joe Hildebrand: 'Bloodcurdling insanity' - Real reason ScoMo is under fireThe Prime Minister's mistimed Hawaiian holiday has copped a lot of heat – but the real problem started simmering long before he left. The only thing more ferocious than the flames tearing through eastern Australia at the moment...
