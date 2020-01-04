Global  

New air strike on pro-Iran convoy in Iraq ahead of Soleimani funeral

Mid-Day Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
*Baghdad:* A fresh air strike hit pro-Iran fighters in Iraq early Saturday, as fears grew of a proxy war erupting between Washington and Tehran a day after an American drone strike killed a top Iranian general. It came hours ahead of a planned mourning march for Iranian Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi paramilitary...
News video: Thousands of mourners take part in a funeral procession for General Qassem Soleimani

Thousands of mourners take part in a funeral procession for General Qassem Soleimani 00:56

 Thousands of mourners took part in a funeral procession in Iraq for Iran's top general and Iraqi militant leaders who were killed in a US air strike a day earlier. Among those killed was Qassem Soleimani, who headed Iran's elite Quds Force. Also on Saturday, mourners gathered in Tehran, Iran's...

