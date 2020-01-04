Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Took action last night to 'stop war', says Donald Trump after Qassem Soleimani's killing

Mid-Day Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
*Washington:* US President Donald Trump on Saturday said the execution of Iran's elite IRGC Qassem Soleimani by US military was aimed 'to stop a war, not to start a war.'"We took action last night to stop a war, not to start a war. We do not seek regime change, however, the Iranian regime's aggression in the region including use...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: US kills Iran’s most senior general in Baghdad air strike

US kills Iran’s most senior general in Baghdad air strike 01:17

 The United States killed Iran’s top general and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East in an air strike at Baghdad’s international airport on Friday, an attack that threatens to dramatically increase tensions in the region. The targeted killing of General Qassem Soleimani, the...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iraq braces for 'difficult days' after Soleimani's killing [Video]Iraq braces for 'difficult days' after Soleimani's killing

Democrats question whether US president needed congressional approval, while Trump says he was acting in self-defence.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:34Published

Donald Trump asserts airstrike on Soleimani was not an act of war | OneIndia News [Video]Donald Trump asserts airstrike on Soleimani was not an act of war | OneIndia News

US President Donald Trump asserts that the airstrike that eliminated Iranian general Qassem Soleimani was an act to stop war and that the US did not seek a regime change in Iran. He, however, warned..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Took action last night to 'stop war': Trump after Soleimani's killing

Washington DC [USA], Jan 4 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday said the execution of Iran's elite IRGC Qassem Soleimani by US military was aimed 'to...
Sify Also reported by •Mid-DaySpiegelMediaiteUSATODAY.com

Trump: US should have assassinated Soleimani a long time ago

Trump: US should have assassinated Soleimani a long time ago“We took action last night to stop a war,” Trump said. “We did not take action to start a war." ;
Jerusalem Post Also reported by •Seattle TimesWorldNews

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.