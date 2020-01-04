Global  

News24.com | Australia calls up 3 000 military reserves to tackle bushfire crisis

News24 Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Australia has called up 3 000 military reserves to tackle the country's ongoing bushfire crisis, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced Saturday, the largest call-up in living memory.
News video: 'Heartbroken' Naomi Watts urges followers to 'pray for rain' amid Australia's bushfire crisis

 Naomi Watts has been left "heartbroken" by the bushfire crisis in Australia and urged her followers to "pray for rain" as firefighters continue to struggle to contain the blaze.

Thousands Of Australians Swarm The Beaches To Escape Fires [Video]Thousands Of Australians Swarm The Beaches To Escape Fires

Thousands of people flocked to beaches on Australia’s east coast on Tuesday to escape fierce wildfires. The brutal blaze is bearing down on several seaside towns, as the government does all it can to..

Australia fire kills firefighter, 100,000 residents urged to flee [Video]Australia fire kills firefighter, 100,000 residents urged to flee

Bushfire crisis kills volunteer firefighter as authorities urge residents of five Melbourne suburbs to evacuate.

Australia calls up 3,000 military reserves to tackle bushfire crisis

Australia calls up 3,000 military reserves to tackle bushfire crisisSydney (AFP) Jan 4, 2020 Australia has called up 3,000 military reserves to tackle the country's ongoing bushfire crisis, Prime Minister Scott Morrison...
Terra Daily

Australian PM calls up 3,000 military reserves to tackle bushfire crisis

Australia’s prime minister called up about 3,000 reservists as the threat of wildfires escalated Saturday in at least three states with two more deaths, and...
France 24


