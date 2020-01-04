News24.com | Australia calls up 3 000 military reserves to tackle bushfire crisis

Sydney (AFP) Jan 4, 2020 Australia has called up 3,000 military reserves to tackle the country's ongoing bushfire crisis, Prime Minister Scott Morrison...

Australian PM calls up 3,000 military reserves to tackle bushfire crisis Australia’s prime minister called up about 3,000 reservists as the threat of wildfires escalated Saturday in at least three states with two more deaths, and...

France 24 11 hours ago



