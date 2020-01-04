Australian PM calls up reservists as fire threats escalate

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Australian navy begins mass evacuations as new fire threat looms The Australian navy started the evacuations of about 1,000 of the 4,000 people stranded on a beach in Victoria state. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:52Published 13 hours ago Residents Flee As Fires Approach Australia's Alpine Region The Australian village of Thredbo in the Snowy Mountains region has been evacuated and is under threat. The fires that are rapidly moving towards the area have already razed bushland in the.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34Published 17 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Strong winds and high temperatures forecast to bring flames to suburbs of Sydney Australia's prime minister called up about 3,000 reservists as the threat of wildfires escalated today in at least three states with two more deaths, and strong...

WorldNews 1 hour ago



Australian PM calls up 3,000 military reserves to tackle bushfire crisis Australia’s prime minister called up about 3,000 reservists as the threat of wildfires escalated Saturday in at least three states with two more deaths, and...

France 24 2 hours ago





