Australian PM calls up 3,000 military reserves to tackle bushfire crisis
Saturday, 4 January 2020 () Australia’s prime minister called up about 3,000 reservists as the threat of wildfires escalated Saturday in at least three states with two more deaths, and strong winds and high temperatures were forecast to bring flames to populated areas including the suburbs of Sydney.
Thousands of people flocked to beaches on Australia’s east coast on Tuesday to escape fierce wildfires. The brutal blaze is bearing down on several seaside towns, as the government does all it can to..
Sydney (AFP) Jan 4, 2020
Australia has called up 3,000 military reserves to tackle the country's ongoing bushfire crisis, Prime Minister Scott Morrison...
Canberra [Australia], Jan 4 (ANI): Up to 3000 reservists will be dispatched across four states in Australia to help tackle the bushfires raging across the...
