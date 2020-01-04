Global  

Australian PM calls up 3,000 military reserves to tackle bushfire crisis

France 24 Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Australia’s prime minister called up about 3,000 reservists as the threat of wildfires escalated Saturday in at least three states with two more deaths, and strong winds and high temperatures were forecast to bring flames to populated areas including the suburbs of Sydney.
Thousands Of Australians Swarm The Beaches To Escape Fires [Video]Thousands Of Australians Swarm The Beaches To Escape Fires

Thousands of people flocked to beaches on Australia’s east coast on Tuesday to escape fierce wildfires. The brutal blaze is bearing down on several seaside towns, as the government does all it can to..

Australia's PM apologises for Hawaiian holiday as bushfire crisis continues [Video]Australia's PM apologises for Hawaiian holiday as bushfire crisis continues

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison visited the Rural Fire Service (RFS) headquarters in Sydney on Sunday, having returned from a holiday in Hawaii that drew sharp criticism as the bushfires..

Australia calls up 3,000 military reserves to tackle bushfire crisis

Australia calls up 3,000 military reserves to tackle bushfire crisisSydney (AFP) Jan 4, 2020 Australia has called up 3,000 military reserves to tackle the country's ongoing bushfire crisis, Prime Minister Scott Morrison...
Australian bushfire crisis: PM Scott Morrison calls up 3000 reservists

Canberra [Australia], Jan 4 (ANI): Up to 3000 reservists will be dispatched across four states in Australia to help tackle the bushfires raging across the...
