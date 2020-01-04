Australia bushfire toll increases to 21; over 1,500 homes destroyed

Around 1,000 people were evacuated from Mallacoota, Victoria - where a state of disaster has been declared - aboard the HMAS Choules and MV Sycamore.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources 'Heartbroken' Naomi Watts urges followers to 'pray for rain' amid Australia's bushfire crisis Naomi Watts has been left "heartbroken" by the bushfire crisis in Australia and urged her followers to "pray for rain" as firefighters continue to struggle to contain the blaze. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published 18 hours ago Death toll rises as bushfires spread across Australia Third death confirmed on Wednesday bringing the number of victims killed to 12 during the months-long bushfires. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:39Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this