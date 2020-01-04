Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

India protesters facing police curbs borrow from Hong Kong, Paris

Al Jazeera Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
As police in many places deny permission to rally, Indians borrow strategies from other protests to skirt restrictions.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Hong Kong's 2020 begins with violent protests

Hong Kong's 2020 begins with violent protests 02:02

 About 400 protesters were arrested on New Year's Day in Hong Kong after police fired teargas and water cannons at the crowd. The pro-democracy protest had been peaceful during the afternoon but descended into chaos. Libby Hogan reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hong Kong kicks off 2020 with mass anti-government protests [Video]Hong Kong kicks off 2020 with mass anti-government protests

HONG KONG — Hong Kong has welcomed the new year by continuing the anti-government protests that have rocked the city since June 2019. Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets on New..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:23Published

Hong Kong police arrest young protester at peaceful pro-democracy demonstration [Video]Hong Kong police arrest young protester at peaceful pro-democracy demonstration

Police in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, arrest a young protester during a peaceful pro-democracy demonstration on New Year's Day (January 1). The police can be seen raising blue and black warning flags..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

HK police arrest 400 protesters following NY march

Hong Kong, Jan 2 (IANS) Hong Kong police arrested about 400 people on charges of illegal assembly and possession of arms during a New Year anti-government march,...
Sify

Tiffany’s holiday sales sparkle on higher US, China spending

Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF) said Thursday that overall sales during the holiday shopping season increased with the biggest contribution coming from China and a...
Proactive Investors


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.