News24.com | Thousands of mourners join Soleimani funeral in Baghdad

Saturday, 4 January 2020
Funeral processions in Baghdad after US kills Iran's Qassem Soleimani and PMF deputy leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.
News video: Thousands of Iranians take to the streets in protest over killing of Soleimani

Thousands of Iranians take to the streets in protest over killing of Soleimani 01:55

 Thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets of Tehran in protest over the killing of Qassem Soleimani. The Iranian General was killed by US air strikes in Baghdad in the early hours of Friday morning. In response to the attack and as protesters burn Israeli flags, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu...

'You never let us down': Thousands mourn Soleimani in Baghdad [Video]'You never let us down': Thousands mourn Soleimani in Baghdad

PMF supporters gather in Baghdad after US kills Iran's Qassem Soleimani, Iraq PMF deputy leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Thousands of mourners join Soleimani funeral in Baghdad

Thousands in Baghdad Mourn Iranian General Killed by US

Thousands in Baghdad Mourn Iranian General Killed by USThousands of mourners gathered Saturday for a funeral procession through Baghdad for Iran’s top general and Iraqi militant leaders killed in a U.S. airstrike...
