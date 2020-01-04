Global  

Fears of all-out war grow after U.S. kills Iran Gen. Qasem Soleimani

USATODAY.com Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Iran has already vowed an unspecified harsh retaliation for the killing of Gen. Qasem Soleimani.
 
 The United States killed Iran’s top general and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport Friday, an attack that threatens to dramatically ratchet up tensions in the region.

Death Of Quassem Soleimani Causes Retaliation Concerns [Video]Death Of Quassem Soleimani Causes Retaliation Concerns

Watertown restaurant manager Mohsen Tehrani fears war is next following the U.S. airstrike that killed Iran’s top general Qassem Soleimani. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:59Published

President Trump Discusses Iran Strike [Video]President Trump Discusses Iran Strike

President Trump delivered a prepared statement on the U.S. airstrike that killed senior Iranian commander General Qassem Suleimani.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:57Published


Afghanistan- Soleimani's death will spawn regional instability: Karzai

(MENAFN - Afghanistan Times) AT News Kabul: Former President Hamid Karzai on Friday severely reacted to the killing of Gen. Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran's...
MENAFN.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vows vengeance for Gen. Qasem Soleimani's death

Top Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani was killed by the Pentagon in an airstrike.  
USATODAY.com Also reported by •NPRWorldNewsSeattle TimesSBS

Hafizul_Islam_M

SEO Service Provider In Barisal, Bangladesh Fears of all-out war grow after U.S. kills Iran Gen. Qasem Soleimani Iran has already vowed an unspecified harsh r… https://t.co/bRmRiVNfsA 5 minutes ago

Ashirusafiyanu2

Ashirusafiyanu RT @AFP: #UPDATE A fresh air strike hits pro-Iran fighters in Iraq as fears grow of a proxy war erupting between Washington and Tehran a da… 11 minutes ago

voiceofthehwy

voiceofthehwy Fears of all-out war grow after U.S. kills Iran Gen. Qasem Soleimani https://t.co/rkIPpJSA38 https://t.co/5E6hpnb4wk 18 minutes ago

USATODAYHero

USA TODAY Hero Fears of all-out war grow after U.S. kills Iran Gen. Qasem Soleimani. By @khjelmgaard https://t.co/YhQ0pJF5Wa 22 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Fears of all-out war grow after U.S. kills Iran Gen. Qasem Soleimani https://t.co/xh7oP5Pluu https://t.co/KUu70r4FYT 32 minutes ago

AranetaAnne

Trishia Anne Araneta Fears of WWIII grow after Donald Trump airstrike kills Iran general https://t.co/RCApWZYZGh 3 hours ago

tezuma75

Jeremy Song A fresh #AirStrikes hits pro-Iran fighters in Iraq as fears grow of a proxy war erupting between #Washington and… https://t.co/XoauNjYyh5 4 hours ago

